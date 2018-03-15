NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania police officer was justified in shooting and wounding an armed suspect last month.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office issued the finding Wednesday.
The Norristown officer, whose name hasn’t been released, shot 29-year-old Damar Coleman in the shoulder on Feb. 27. The officer was responding to reports of a fight and had been told by a dispatcher that one combatant was armed with a gun.
Authorities say Coleman was holding a semi-automatic handgun at chest level when he turned to face the officer, who was about five feet away. The officer eventually shot Coleman after he refused to follow orders to “get on the ground.”
Coleman was treated at a hospital for his wounds. He’s facing various charges and remains jailed on $250,000 bail.