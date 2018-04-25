PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities say investigators haven’t found evidence that a Sioux Falls mayoral candidate’s bank account or website have been compromised.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation said in a Wednesday statement that officials are still waiting on records from other social media organizations. The preliminary investigation results come after mayoral hopeful Jolene Loetscher said she’s been the target of several hacking attempts on her campaign and personal email, bank accounts and social media.

Loetscher’s opponent, Paul TenHaken, has denied any wrongdoing. The two candidates will face each other in a runoff election next week.

Authorities say in the statement that the investigation is ongoing and isn’t focused on “any specific person or business as a suspect.”