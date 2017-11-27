MIDDLESEX, N.C. (AP) — The plant manager has been identified as the person who died in an explosion in North Carolina last week.

Authorities in Nash County said 64-year-old Dale Allen Bachmann died in the blast late Friday morning at a water purification chemical plant in Middlesex.

Investigators said Bachmann was the only person at the Pencco plant when the explosion occurred. The explosion involved a 15,000 gallon (57,000 liter) outdoor mixing tank at the plant.

There were no other injuries.

Middlesex Police Chief Michael Collins said Monday he hopes to have a report from Occupational Safety and Health investigators soon on what caused the explosion.

Pencco is a Sealy, Texas, company that makes chemicals used in water treatment operations.