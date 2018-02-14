FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a pursuit came to an end when a vehicle suffered a mechanical failure.

A Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says 31-year-old Coby Alan Henry was charged with several offenses including eluding.

On Saturday, deputies were dispatched to an area in reference to a report of a reckless driver.

Authorities say a deputy observed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, leading the deputy on a pursuit for approximately 10 miles.

Authorities say the mechanical failure ended the crash and that deputies located marijuana along with open liquor bottles inside his vehicle.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.