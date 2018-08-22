NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Investigators believe the body of a 29-year-old found dead on a beach in Newport was dumped there after the man was killed elsewhere.
The Newport Police Department said Wednesday that the victim is Nikolaus Hinton of Newport, Oregon.
His body was discovered Friday at the Agate Beach wayside and an autopsy indicates he was murdered.
No suspects have been arrested.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hurricane Lane weakens but still packing wallop VIEW
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says