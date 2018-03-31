CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man’s body was found inside a home that burned in Cass Lake.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office was notified late Friday of the structure fire. He says the home was engulfed in flames when the Cass Lake Fire Department responded.
Burch says the fire was extinguished early Saturday and the body of an adult male victim was located inside the residence.
Burch says an autopsy is scheduled and the investigation continues with the help of the state fire marshal’s office.
