ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman in Alabama intentionally struck a drug agent’s vehicle before leading authorities on a chase.
Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Deputy Commander Phil Sims tells The Gadsden Times that agents received information Wednesday about two people delivering meth to a grocery store parking lot in Attalla.
Sims says the pair pulled into the parking lot in a truck. As agents approached with lights and sirens, the truck hit the side of an agent’s vehicle. Agents pursued the truck for several miles before forcing it off a highway and recovering nearly 400 grams of meth.
Twenty-nine-year-old Shane Edward Pollock and 31-year-old Heather Nikisha Wilkins were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Pollock faces other charges including reckless endangerment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
It’s unclear if they have lawyers.
___
Information from: The Gadsden Times, http://www.gadsdentimes.com