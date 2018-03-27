ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman in Alabama intentionally struck a drug agent’s vehicle before leading authorities on a chase.

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Deputy Commander Phil Sims tells The Gadsden Times that agents received information Wednesday about two people delivering meth to a grocery store parking lot in Attalla.

Sims says the pair pulled into the parking lot in a truck. As agents approached with lights and sirens, the truck hit the side of an agent’s vehicle. Agents pursued the truck for several miles before forcing it off a highway and recovering nearly 400 grams of meth.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shane Edward Pollock and 31-year-old Heather Nikisha Wilkins were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Pollock faces other charges including reckless endangerment.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Gadsden Times, http://www.gadsdentimes.com