SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Cochise County Sheriff’s officials say a man wanted on three warrants has been arrested in Sierra Vista.

They say 30-year-old Ian Wise was taken into custody Monday night.

He’s been booked into jail on suspicion of assault, theft by shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, driving of a suspended license and three counts of failure to appear in court.

Wise is being held on several bond amounts from $500 to $10,000.

Sheriff’s officials say they received information Monday that Wise was at a Sierra Vista store and they approached him after he got inside his vehicle.

They say detectives deployed a pepper ball and used a stun gun on Wise when he resisted arrested and tried to run away.