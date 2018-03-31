ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has confirmed the identity of a man who is believed to have shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday in Dickinson County.

Sheriff Gareth Hoffman says in a news release that 43-year-old Sean M. Roberts of Westerville, Ohio, died as a result of the incident.

The Salina Journal reports that the truck Roberts was driving was pulled over on Interstate Highway 70 about two miles west of the Abilene exit.

A deputy had stopped the vehicle for a tag violation, and a shot was fired as the deputy approached it.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the pickup.

Hoffman told the newspaper that alcohol and illegal drugs were found in the vehicle.

