Share story

By
The Associated Press

ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has confirmed the identity of a man who is believed to have shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday in Dickinson County.

Sheriff Gareth Hoffman says in a news release that 43-year-old Sean M. Roberts of Westerville, Ohio, died as a result of the incident.

The Salina Journal reports that the truck Roberts was driving was pulled over on Interstate Highway 70 about two miles west of the Abilene exit.

A deputy had stopped the vehicle for a tag violation, and a shot was fired as the deputy approached it.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the pickup.

Hoffman told the newspaper that alcohol and illegal drugs were found in the vehicle.

___

Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com

The Associated Press