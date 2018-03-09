METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man has stabbed his parents in a New Orleans suburb.

The New Orleans Advocate reports both were hospitalized in stable condition. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde says 23-year-old Travis Tyler confessed to attacking his mother and his father early Friday at their Metairie home.

Rivarde says Tyler attacked his mother during an argument after she told him to be quiet. Tyler attacked his father after his mother ran into her bedroom and woke up her husband.

Deputies found the 62-year-old woman and 59-year-old man had been cut several times. They said their son attacked them and took their car. Deputies captured Tyler after a pursuit.

Tyler is charged with counts including attempted murder and resisting arrest. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

