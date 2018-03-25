MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed at a New Jersey restaurant.

Essex County prosecutors and Maplewood Township police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

They said 30-year-old Altariq Brown was found shot to death at a restaurant in Maplewood Township. The restaurant wasn’t named.

The Livingston resident was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later. Authorities said no arrests had been made and the investigation continued.