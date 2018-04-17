PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man shot while he was driving in Philadelphia has died from his injuries,

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say someone fired several shots at the vehicle, and the 30-year-old man driving it was hit in the back and the neck. The man continued driving after he was shot, and his vehicle soon struck some parked cars before crashing through a fence.

The man was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. His name has not been released.

The shooter apparently fled the scene on foot and remained at large Tuesday. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.