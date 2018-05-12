NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man repeatedly stabbed and critically injured his 4-year-old son during a standoff with police that ended when officers stormed the home.

North Versailles police initially went to the home just before 10 p.m. Friday when 28-year-old Syneca Ashley Sr. and the child’s mother were involved in a nonviolent domestic dispute.

The woman soon left the residence, leaving the boy with his father. But she called 911 about 30 minutes later and said Ashley had called her and threatened to kill the child.

Police returned to the home, but Ashley refused to speak with them and barricaded himself inside the residence. An Allegheny County SWAT team was soon called in and eventually entered the home early Saturday when the child could be heard screaming and being struck.