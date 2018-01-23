TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man has been indicted, accused of groping a 14-year-old girl in a shopping center parking lot.

AL.com reports that a Jefferson County grand jury indicted 26-year-old Brent Lee Higginbotham on Jan. 12. Court records made public Monday say he has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse by force.

Trussville police say they arrested Higginbotham in November in connection with the alleged incident Oct. 15 in the parking lot of the Trussville Crossing Parkway Shopping Center.

Police Det. Michael Bruce says Higginbotham grabbed the 14-year-old girl, placing one hand on her breast and the other around her waist. Investigators say they don’t know what his intentions were.

Higginbotham remains free on bond and a court date has not been set.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

