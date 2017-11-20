ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot in an accident while hunting deer in southern Indiana.
Indiana Conservation Officers say 58-year-old Thomas Zimmerman of Borden was hunting on private property in Harrison County near Elizabeth when he was found unresponsive Sunday by other members of his hunting group in an elevated ladder-type tree stand.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division says he died due to a close range gunshot wound to the head. No foul play is suspected, but officials say the investigation is ongoing pending findings on toxicology and other tests.
Firearms deer-hunting season started Saturday in Indiana.
