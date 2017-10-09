IUKA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has shot and killed himself at a hospital in northeast Mississippi.
Tishomingo County coroner Mack Wilemon told news outlets that 64-year-old Gary Lomenick died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head Saturday around 2 p.m. Wilemon says Iuka police had responded to the situation in the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Wilemon says Lomenick had been talking to hospital staff and that a motive for the shooting was unclear.
The incident remains under police investigation.
