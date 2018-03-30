FOUNTAIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a residential fire in Florida.

The News Herald of Panama City reports that emergency crews responded to a call of a fire early Thursday and found the man inside the home.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says deputies pulled the man out of his house with third-degree burns all over his body. The sheriff says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details have not been released.

