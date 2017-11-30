MEADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 58-year-old Michigan man has died after a large piece of wood from a log pile rolled onto him while he was cutting wood.

The Huron County sheriff’s office says Philip E. Zoldos of Bad Axe was pinned by the log near a home in Meade Township on Wednesday evening and was found shortly afterward by his wife.

The department says she used a forklift to get the log off him. EMS crews responded, but he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The home is located about 105 miles (168 kilometers) north of Detroit.