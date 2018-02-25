INWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Nassau County authorities say a man pretending to be a police officer went into another man’s apartment and demanded money, threatening to make an arrest if he didn’t get it.

The Nassau County Police Department says it happened in Inwood, on Long Island, on Friday evening.

Authorities say the 48-year-old suspect forced his way into a 21-year-old man’s home, saying he was there to collect rent. The younger man gave him some money.

Police located the man and arrested him. He faces charges including burglary, grand larceny and criminal impersonation.