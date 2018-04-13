ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of shooting two people at a New Jersey home and then carjacking a vehicle as he tried to flee is now facing numerous charges.

Bergen County prosecutors say Odari Green was armed with a handgun when he shot two people Tuesday at a multifamily home in Englewood. He also allegedly tried to shoot two others, but authorities say his gun malfunctioned.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Teaneck fled the scene in car that he abandoned in Teaneck. They say he then carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Hackensack and eventually entered the Garden State Parkway before he was caught in East Orange.

Authorities said Friday that Green is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, carjacking, child endangerment and weapons counts. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.