ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a man has been charged in connection with a triple shooting at a park.

A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says Jalil Miller was taken into custody Thursday.

Michael Holmes with the sheriff’s office tells The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware that officers learned that there was a heated argument at the Fletchwood Community Park over a pickup basketball game. Authorities say multiple shots were then fired.

The three victims were taken to a hospital, and 24-year-old Perry Glenn Lotts Jr. was pronounced dead. The two other victims were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

