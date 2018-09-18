YEADON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man fatally bludgeoned and stabbed his father, then tried to dismember him before leaving his body on a rural road.

Robert Coult III is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and related offenses. The 30-year-old Yeadon man was arrested Sunday, a day after Robert Coult Jr.’s body was found near a golf course.

Authorities say the men argued Friday over a small sum of money, then resumed the dispute hours later when they returned home. The younger Coult allegedly hit his father over the head multiple times with a hammer, then repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

Coult allegedly tried to dismember the body before putting it in his SUV and driving off.

Coult could face a life term if convicted. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.