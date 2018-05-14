RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with his wife’s death.

A King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says deputies received a call reporting a shooting Friday and had a brief standoff with resident Bernie Lee Thompson.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Thompson surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. His wife, 55-year-old Jo Ann D. Thompson, was discovered on the back deck of the residence with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a child was present during the incident but was unharmed and released to parents.

Thompson was charged with several offenses including a gun charge. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.