RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with his wife’s death.
A King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says deputies received a call reporting a shooting Friday and had a brief standoff with resident Bernie Lee Thompson.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Thompson surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. His wife, 55-year-old Jo Ann D. Thompson, was discovered on the back deck of the residence with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say a child was present during the incident but was unharmed and released to parents.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
Thompson was charged with several offenses including a gun charge. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.