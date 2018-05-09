SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Nevada detention facility inmate who walked away from a work crew.

KRNV-TV reports Kenneth Guerrero was last seen Tuesday morning after abandoning the crew near Sparks City Hall.

Guerrero was wearing a black U.S. Army cap, black sunglasses, a brown short-sleeved shirt with a floral design, and blue, knee-length basketball shorts.

Washoe County sheriff’s deputies and Sparks police say the 53-year-old Guerrero may be headed to California.

Authorities are asking anyone who spots Guerrero to call 911 immediately.

___

Information from: KRNV-TV, http://www.mynews4.com