SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Nevada detention facility inmate who walked away from a work crew.
KRNV-TV reports Kenneth Guerrero was last seen Tuesday morning after abandoning the crew near Sparks City Hall.
Guerrero was wearing a black U.S. Army cap, black sunglasses, a brown short-sleeved shirt with a floral design, and blue, knee-length basketball shorts.
Washoe County sheriff’s deputies and Sparks police say the 53-year-old Guerrero may be headed to California.
Authorities are asking anyone who spots Guerrero to call 911 immediately.
___
Information from: KRNV-TV, http://www.mynews4.com