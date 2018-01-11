BUTTE FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say another calf was found dead on the same ranch in southwestern Oregon where the Rogue Pack of wolves was linked to killing a calf last week.

The Mail Tribune reports U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel were installing wolf deterrents on the ranch near Medco Pond when they found the carcass Wednesday morning.

Authorities say wolf prints were found at the kill scene and a tracking collar places the young female wolf OR-54 near the scene earlier that morning.

Rancher Ted Birdseye says his calf was devoured, leading him to believe multiple wolves were responsible.

Authorities say OR-54 was likely responsible for killing one of Birdseye’s calves last week.

The pack of gray wolves is named after the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southern Oregon.

