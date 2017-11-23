PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a jitney bus driver was shot and wounded during an apparent robbery.
The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in Paterson.
Passaic County prosecutors say the driver, identified only as a 43-year-old Clifton man, was being treated at a hospital. But his name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Authorities have not said whether any money was stolen during the robbery attempt or what type of weapon the assailant used.