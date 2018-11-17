Share story

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating a mass bird death in northwestern Oregon.

Officials say a bald eagle, red-tailed hawk and dozens of red-winged blackbirds and European starlings were found dead in a field in Hillsboro earlier this week.

Oregon State Police are investigating, and some birds have been taken to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lab in Ashland for testing.

Portland General Electric says crews checked a nearby transformer but it’s designed to be safe for birds, and it’s unlikely the birds were electrocuted.

Audubon Society of Portland Conservation Director Bob Sallinger says it’s possible the smaller birds were poisoned, and the larger, predatory birds died after eating them.

