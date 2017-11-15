RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a Florida woman whose body was pulled from a pond behind an apartment complex.

News outlets report Riviera Beach police say 21-year-old Liane Gibson was with a group of women who went to the Indian Trace Apartments on Friday night to fight another group of women and then fled, with Gibson and another woman ending up in a pond. The other woman came out on the other side, but Gibson’s body was found Saturday morning.

Gibson’s mother, Patricia Holmes, told news outlets the incident seemed suspicious, as her daughter was a strong swimmer.

No charges have been filed.