DOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say they are investigating two untimely deaths in Dover.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the two deaths were discovered Monday morning. He also said there is no known risk of harm to the general public.
Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday.
The names and address of the two were not released, pending notification of family.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes