LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock are investigating the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man in a public park.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in Boyle Park, located in west-central Little Rock. Investigators say officers found the body of Charles Harris of North Little Rock lying inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later found a second person, identified as 64-year-old Rodney Gilstrap of Little Rock, who had been inside the car at the time of the shooting and suffered a minor gunshot wound. Gilstrap was treated at the scene and released.

Police say the two men had been driving through the park when strangers started shooting at their vehicle from an unidentified vehicle.

Police say no arrests have been made.