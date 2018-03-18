SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco fire authorities are investigating the cause of a massive building blaze that broke out in a historic neighborhood during the thick of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter says one firefighter was injured during cleanup Sunday after he fell off a truck. The firefighter was conscious, talking and expected to be OK.

He says there were no other injuries although eight people from an adjacent building were displaced as of Sunday morning.

Flames started shooting out of the three-story building in North Beach before 8 p.m. Saturday and escalated quickly. The department says the fire was under control by 1 a.m.

People did not live in the building although there were several businesses on the ground floor.

Baxter said all businesses suffered “extensive damage.”