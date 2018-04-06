FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of an Arizona inmate as a suspected homicide.
In a statement, the Arizona Department of Corrections said Friday that 67-year-old inmate Joel K. Barr died from injuries apparently suffered during an assault.
Authorities at the prison in Florence say they took him to a Chandler hospital on March 28, and he died on Monday. They also say they have identified potential suspects in the case.
Barr became a state inmate in 2003. He had been sentenced to 37 years in state prison for crimes that included child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.
