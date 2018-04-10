LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people killed after a tire fell off a car and hit another on U.S. Highway 95 in the central Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the deceased as 15-year-old Julian Castillo and 24-year-old Daniella Suarez.
Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the two were passengers inside a car traveling northbound on the highway Saturday night.
They say a tire fell off a southbound SUV and entered the northbound travel lanes. The tire struck the car’s windshield and cause part of the roof to collapse.
Authorities say Castillo and Suarez died at the University Medical Center. The driver survived and was hospitalized as a precaution.
Officials say Castillo was a freshman at Faith Lutheran Middle and High School.
