Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people killed after a tire fell off a car and hit another on U.S. Highway 95 in the central Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the deceased as 15-year-old Julian Castillo and 24-year-old Daniella Suarez.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the two were passengers inside a car traveling northbound on the highway Saturday night.

They say a tire fell off a southbound SUV and entered the northbound travel lanes. The tire struck the car’s windshield and cause part of the roof to collapse.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Authorities say Castillo and Suarez died at the University Medical Center. The driver survived and was hospitalized as a precaution.

Officials say Castillo was a freshman at Faith Lutheran Middle and High School.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

The Associated Press