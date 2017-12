WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 81-year-old White Shield woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in McLean County.

The Highway Patrol says Blanche White Eagle was driving a pickup truck and failed to yield at a state Highway 1804 intersection west of White Shield about midday Tuesday.

The semi driver tried unsuccessfully to stop, and his rig collided with the pickup. White Eagle died at the scene. The semi driver wasn’t injured.