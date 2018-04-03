CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 79-year-old man who died in a house fire in northern Minnesota last week.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Hubert Braman of Cass Lake.

Authorities say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Braman died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported late Friday in the town of Cass Lake. Firefighters arrived and found the house engulfed in flames. Braman’s body was found inside early Saturday.

The state fire marshal’s office is helping investigate.