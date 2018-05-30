OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Authorities have identified the Ogden man who died after he was thrown from a utility task vehicle that rolled onto him over the weekend.

The Standard-Examiner reports the Weber County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 19-year-old Jaden Parent who died following the crash Saturday in rural northern Utah.

Authorities say Parent was riding with his 18-year-old brother in a private area called Sunridge north of the Pineview Reservoir when the crash occurred.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Allen says the brothers returned to where they were camping and Parent lost consciousness as they headed for the hospital.

Allen says a medical helicopter responded to their location. Emergency personnel treated Parent for about 50 minutes before he died.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net