It was supposed to be a regular summer outing on Lake Mead for the Erndt family.

But when Thomas Erndt, 42, jumped off his boat and into the water for a swim, he never came back. It was the night of Aug. 2, 2002, and his daughter, Tina Bushman, who was on the boat, was 14 years old.

She remembers how big the waves were that night. She remembers her father’s hand brushing the ladder of the boat.

“We heard ‘Help’ three times, and we couldn’t find him,” she said Thursday.

Two decades after Erndt apparently drowned, authorities in Clark County, Nevada, identified his remains among several sets that have recently been found in Lake Mead. The announcement Wednesday represented the first positive identification as investigators confronted a growing number of remains discovered in recent months as the reservoir’s waters have receded from drought.

The identification was confirmed by DNA samples submitted by Bushman, and her brother, who was 11 when their father drowned and was also on the boat, she said.

Bushman said the discovery had made her relive the horror of that night, of watching her father jump into the water and disappear.

“At the same time, I feel a lot of peace, a lot of closure,” she said. “It was his favorite place. It was where he wanted to be.”

Several other sets of human remains have also been discovered in Lake Mead in recent months, as the lake’s waters have fallen to their the lowest levels since April 1937, when the human-made reservoir was first being filled, NASA reported last month.

The somber discoveries, attributed to climate change and long-term drought, began May 1, when a body was found in a barrel on the shore, stirring speculation in Las Vegas that the person might have been a victim of organized crime syndicates that once played a larger role in the life of the city and its casinos.

Last week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that a journalist on Aug. 17 found a gun in a dried-out section of the lake near where the body in a barrel was found. Although it is not uncommon for firearms to be found at the lake, it was too early, the department said, to determine whether the gun was connected to those remains.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have said the victim in the barrel appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, most likely in the mid-1970s or early 1980s based on clothing and footwear. The investigation is continuing, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

Water levels in Lake Mead have been on a 22-year downward trend, according to NASA, which has been tracking satellite imagery of the lake. As of this week, the lake, about 30 miles east of Las Vegas, was filled to just 28% of capacity. Lake Powell, a giant reservoir in Utah and Arizona, was filled to just 26% of capacity, its lowest point since 1967.

As water levels continued to fall, still more remains were found this month at Lake Mead.

On Aug. 6, visitors to the Boulder Beach area discovered partial skeletal remains near the shoreline, in the same area where partial remains were discovered July 25, the Clark County Office of Communications and Strategy said. Investigators were seeking to determine whether the two sets of remains were from the same person, the office said.

On Aug. 16, partial skeletal remains were discovered in the Boulder Beach area by a visitor who was in the water, the office said, adding that no further information was available about those remains.

Identifying the remains involves determining the person’s gender and approximate age as well as the height and weight, the office said. Investigators also review the files of people who have been reported missing over the years, and they collect DNA samples, although the quality of the samples can be greatly affected by time and environmental conditions.

The office said Erndt’s remains, found May 7 in the Callville Bay Area of the lake, had been identified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner through investigative information, DNA analysis and reports from the original incident. The official cause and manner of Erndt’s death is “undetermined,” because of the “limited physical evidence available,” the office said.

Bushman said an investigator had called her just two days ago to tell her about the identification.

She said the family was now waiting to receive the remains and planned to return them to Lake Mead, where Erndt, an airplane mechanic, had taken his family nearly every other weekend.

“He wanted to be cremated and thrown into the lake,” she said, “so I think that’s what we’ll do.”