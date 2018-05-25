PARKER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 56-year-old Parker man who died in a one-vehicle crash in southeastern South Dakota earlier this week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Scott Jacobs was driving a sport utility vehicle when he went off the road and rolled south of Parker on Monday afternoon.

Jacobs died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the SUV.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.