PARKER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 56-year-old Parker man who died in a one-vehicle crash in southeastern South Dakota earlier this week.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Scott Jacobs was driving a sport utility vehicle when he went off the road and rolled south of Parker on Monday afternoon.
Jacobs died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the SUV.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president