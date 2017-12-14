PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the officers and suspect in a recent police shooting in Pendleton, Oregon, that left a man injured.

Baker County District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff said Wednesday Sgt. Tyler Reddington shot Matthew Hoisington on Nov. 29. Cpl. Jon Lehman also was involved in the incident but did not fire his gun.

The East Oregonian reports the shooting happened the night of Nov. 29. Authorities have said officers chased a theft suspect from the Walmart store, and the suspect had a “dark colored pistol.”

Reddington has been with Pendleton police for 11 years. He is a member of the police department’s SWAT team, instructor for the state’s required physical abilities test and the director of officer field training.

Hoisington, 38, remains in a Portland hospital.