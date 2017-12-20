LAWTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified a motorist who died when an Amtrak train crashed into a pickup truck that was apparently stuck on tracks in southwestern Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday night in Lawton, west of Kalamazoo. Police say 17-year-old Tyler Wirtz of Bronson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say witnesses told investigators they heard the truck’s engine revving just before the crossing’s warning lights and bell activated. They say he was apparently attempting to free the truck when it was hit.

Amtrak says Blue Water Train 364 was traveling from Chicago to Port Huron, Michigan, when it hit the vehicle. No injuries were reported to the crew or the train’s 215 passengers.