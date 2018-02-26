MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities had identified a man who was struck and killed by a Milwaukee County bus over the weekend.
Milwaukee police say 53-year-old Angel Castillo Rivera was in the roadway when the accident happened about 12:05 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene.
Police say the crash will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County district attorney once the investigation is completed.
Transit system officials say the 48-year-old bus driver has been placed on leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure in any accident.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW