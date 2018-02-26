MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities had identified a man who was struck and killed by a Milwaukee County bus over the weekend.

Milwaukee police say 53-year-old Angel Castillo Rivera was in the roadway when the accident happened about 12:05 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene.

Police say the crash will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County district attorney once the investigation is completed.

Transit system officials say the 48-year-old bus driver has been placed on leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure in any accident.