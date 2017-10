DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

The patrol says 49-year-old Michael Manderfeld, of Lead, was driving a pickup truck that went out of control on U.S. Highway 385 and rolled several times about 4 miles south of Deadwood. The crash scene was discovered Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Manderfeld was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.