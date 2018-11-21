BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho man shot and killed in an altercation with an Idaho State Police trooper has been identified.
The Ada County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified 41-year-old Christopher E. Williams of Boise as having died of multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Idaho State Police say Williams fled a traffic stop in Meridian but went down a dead end road where the altercation occurred and the trooper fired his weapon.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper wasn’t injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce VIEW
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Anti-vaccination stronghold in North Carolina hit with state's worst chickenpox outbreak in 2 decades
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
The Critical Incident Task Force led by the Boise Police Department is investigating.