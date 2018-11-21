Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho man shot and killed in an altercation with an Idaho State Police trooper has been identified.

The Ada County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified 41-year-old Christopher E. Williams of Boise as having died of multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Idaho State Police say Williams fled a traffic stop in Meridian but went down a dead end road where the altercation occurred and the trooper fired his weapon.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper wasn’t injured.

The Critical Incident Task Force led by the Boise Police Department is investigating.

