PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general had identified a man killed earlier this week by a police officer in Box Elder.
Marty Jackley says 44-year-old Wayne Traversie, of Box Elder, was shot early Wednesday morning after officers responded to a call at a mobile home in Valley Village. Traversie died at the scene.
Jackley says Officer John Cargill has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy.
No further details have been released. Jackley’s office is expected to issue a report within 30 days.
