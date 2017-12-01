LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County coroner has identified the man fatally shot on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas as 23-year-old Ryan Flowers.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Flowers was shot once in the chest on Wednesday, and he was taken to the University Medical Center where he died.
Police say Flowers was shot at about 2 a.m. outside the Four Queens Casino.
Police say the shooting occurred after an argument among a group of people intensified.
Police say the victim knew the suspect who shot him, and a witness gave authorities the name of the suspect. A warrant for the man’s arrest was filed later on Wednesday.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com