LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County coroner has identified the man fatally shot on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas as 23-year-old Ryan Flowers.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Flowers was shot once in the chest on Wednesday, and he was taken to the University Medical Center where he died.

Police say Flowers was shot at about 2 a.m. outside the Four Queens Casino.

Police say the shooting occurred after an argument among a group of people intensified.

Police say the victim knew the suspect who shot him, and a witness gave authorities the name of the suspect. A warrant for the man’s arrest was filed later on Wednesday.

