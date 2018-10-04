Share story

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the kayaker whose body was found in a northern Colorado lake this week.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the Larimer County Coroner’s Office says 57-year-old Michael Nastiuk of Tenino, Washington, died of asphyxia by accidental drowning.

Authorities began searching for Nastiuk on Sunday after people reported seeing a man kayaking and later saw the vessel empty on Buckingham Lake.

Searchers using a sonar-equipped boat on the lake west of Loveland found his body in about 10 feet (3 meters) of water Tuesday afternoon.

His body was taken to the coroner’s office where an autopsy was conducted.

