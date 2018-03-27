LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have now identified the 29-year-old woman who died after a fire in her Lawrence home.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports firefighters found Madison T. Halverstadt in a bedroom of the house where a fire was reported early Monday morning.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief James King said in a news release Tuesday that investigators have ruled the fire accidental. It started in the living room, and remains under investigation.

He says a pet cat was found alive at the scene and taken to the Lawrence Humane Society for care.

